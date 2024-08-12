 Contact Us
On Monday, a person wearing a mask, helmet, and bulletproof vest stabbed five individuals outside a mosque in northwest Türkiye. The suspect, an 18-year-old armed with a long knife, streamed the attack live on X from the tea garden of a mosque in Eskişehir. Police eventually detained the attacker.

AFP TÜRKIYE
Published August 13,2024
FIVE TURKISH CITIZENS INJURED IN STABBING INCIDENT AT ESKIŞEHIR MOSQUE

A masked man wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest on Monday stabbed at least five people outside a mosque in northwest Türkiye before being detained by police, according to local media reports.

The 18-year-old suspect, armed with a long knife, broadcast the attack at the tea garden of a mosque in the city of Eskişehir live on X before police apprehended him, local media reported.

"The attacker was dressed like a person in a game, with an axe at his waist, wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet, his face masked," the site Eskişehir Durum reported.

Images he had taken of himself show that he also wore goggles over his mask, completely concealing his face.

Several news sites claimed he also wore a "black sun", a Nazi symbol made up of several swastikas, on his chest.

The assailant did not shout or express any motivation for his actions according to the media outlets, which claimed he was "influenced by war games".