News Economy Tokyo stocks post record losses

Tokyo stocks post record losses

The Nikkei Stock Exchange fell over 4600 points, or 12%, on Monday due to US recession fears, triggering a trading halt. The yen surged to 142 as the US dollar hit a seven-month low, with another Bank of Japan rate hike expected.

Published August 05,2024
The Nikkei Stock exchange on Monday posted historic losses as it plunged over 4600 points, or more than 12%.

The plunge in the trading came amid fears of a recession in the US, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

"A stock circuit breaker was triggered for the Nikkei and Topix futures markets following the steep falls, temporarily halting trading," it added.

The Japanese yen surged to 142 as the US dollar fell to a fresh seven-month low.

Bank of Japan is expected to make another interest rate hike this year.