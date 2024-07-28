News Economy Number electric cars being driven worldwide jumps by half to 42m

Number electric cars being driven worldwide jumps by half to 42m

According to recent research from Germany's Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW), the global number of electric cars is increasing rapidly. As of the end of 2023, there were approximately 42 million cars with electric motors, representing a 50% increase compared to the previous year.

DPA ECONOMY Published July 28,2024 Subscribe

The number of electric cars is continuing to rise rapidly worldwide, according to the latest research out of Germany.



The Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW) reported on Sunday that there were around 42 million cars with electric motors at the end of 2023 - some 50% more than a year earlier.



This figure includes purely electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles with a range extender.



According to the ZSW, there were 23.4 million of these cars in China, more than half of the global stock.



Number two is the United States, although it was far behind with 4.8 million vehicles.



Germany is in third place with 2.3 million, ahead of France and the United Kingdom with 1.6 and 1.5 million respectively.



China's dominance is unlikely to change much in the short term, with growth there at 60% compared to last year - significantly stronger than in other major markets.



In order to achieve the German targets for electromobility, the market needs new impetus, said Andreas Püttner from ZSW. "The German government's growth initiative to increase the promotion of electric company cars can only be a first step."



He suggested abolishing subsidies for conventional vehicles - such as the tax advantage for diesel or the company car privilege for combustion engines.











