ITALYS ECONOMIC GROWTH FORECAST TO AVERAGE 0.75% IN 2024-2026: IMF

Italy's economic growth is expected to average 0.75% in the 2024-2026 period, while disinflation is expected to continue, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday.

The IMF said stronger economic growth is possible with a stronger fiscal performance and higher private investment.

But economic growth could be negatively affected if regional conflicts intensify, there are sharp slowdowns in major trading partners and deepening geoeconomic fragmentation, or there are significantly higher-than-expected interest rates.

"Headline inflation has declined steeply, led by the drop in energy prices, with core inflation also moderating," the IMF said in its Staff Concluding Statement of the 2024 Article IV Mission.

"Inflation is projected to undershoot the 2 percent target in 2024 but to return to target thereafter," it added.