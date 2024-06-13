Turkish Central Bank reserves hit all-time high

The Turkish Central Bank's official reserve assets hit an all-time high as of June 7, according to weekly figures released on Thursday.

The gross reserves rose to of $146.2 billion last Friday from $143.6 billion the previous week, the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report showed.

Foreign currency reserves-in convertible foreign currencies-amounted to $86.4 billion as of the end of last week, rising from $83.9 billion the prior week.

The bank's gold reserves-including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped-on June 7 were broadly unchanged at $59.8 billion.