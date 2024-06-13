NATO defense ministers approve new security aid and training support plan for Ukraine

NATO defense ministers approved the first-ever elevation cooperation roadmap on Thursday, outlining a new security aid and training support plan for Ukraine, said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We have endorsed the first-ever NATO-Ukraine elevation cooperation road map. Allies are preparing to endorse NATO-Ukraine joint analysis training and education center in Poland," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the first day of the two-day NATO-Ukraine Council of Defence Ministers Session in Brussels, which was live-streamed on the alliance's official website.

Stoltenberg said the ministers also discussed ongoing initiatives to bring Ukraine to NATO membership.

NATO defence ministers are meeting for two days at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss their support for Ukraine.

The meeting is the last high-level talks before US President Joe Biden's Washington summit next month, during which leaders are expected to announce financial support for Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hungary announced that it will not participate in efforts for security assistance and training to Ukraine.

However, it has promised not to veto the proposal as long as it is not forced to participate.