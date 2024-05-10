Environmental activists tried to storm Tesla’s Berlin factory to halt expansion plans

German environmental activists tried to occupy Tesla's Berlin factory on Friday, in order to stop the electric car maker's plans to expand its manufacturing plant.



Hundreds of activists gathered in Grunheide, near Berlin, and marched toward the factory shouting slogans such as "capital is behind the climate crisis, the fight for liberation is international" and "change your diet for the climate, eat the rich!"



The police used pepper spray to drive back the crowd, but dozens of protesters broke through police lines and reached the fences of the factory. At least three police officers were injured during the scuffles, and several protesters were arrested, handcuffed and taken into police vans.



Environmental groups have been protesting for months against Tesla's plans to expand its Berlin factory, which they say will lead to the clearing of 100 hectares of forest. Tesla's Gigafactory is located in a drinking water protection area, and protesters are saying that it is posing a great risk to groundwater through possible pollutant leaks or accidents.