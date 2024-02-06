Turkish stock exchange hits all-time high at closing session

The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Tuesday at 8,869.14 points, an all-time high closing level, up 1.05% from the previous close.

The BIST 100 index, which started the day at 8,711.84 points, gained 92.44 points from Monday's close.

The lowest value of the index of the day was 8,751.16, while its daily high was 8,890.52-the highest level in its history.

Some 75 indices increased in value, while 24 declined as of the end of the day.

The total transaction volume reached 125 billion Turkish liras ($4.11 billion), while the overall value of the index was 7.54 trillion liras ($247.44 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was at 30.5560 as of 18.40 (1540GMT), while the EUR/TRY rate was at 32.8570 and the GBP/TRY traded at 38.4370.

One ounce of gold was at $2,051.80, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $78.40.