News Economy EU proposes 'safeguards' to cap tariff-free Ukraine imports

AFP ECONOMY
Published January 31,2024
The European Union on Wednesday proposed extending tariff-free entry for Ukrainian farm products for a year from June, but with "safeguards" to stop cheaper imports flooding the market at the expense of Europe's own farmers.

The proposal allows for "quick remedial action... in case of significant disruptions to the EU market", and for the most sensitive products -- poultry, eggs and sugar -- an "emergency brake" would be used to stabilise imports at the average volumes of 2022 and 2023, a European Commission statement said.