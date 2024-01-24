Ford recalling 1.9 million vehicles in US due to safety issue

Ford is recalling almost 1.9 million vehicles in the US due to a safety issue, according to a letter released by a US regulator.

The recall covers Ford Explorer SUVs between model years 2011 - 2019, which may have loose clips that could detach and cause the windshield panels to fly off while vehicles are traveling at high speeds.

"The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach," the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter sent to the American automaker. "A detached trim piece can fall off the vehicle, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash."

Ford dealers will inspect and replace the A-pillar trim as necessary, free of charge, it said.