 Contact Us
News Economy Ford recalling 1.9 million vehicles in US due to safety issue

Ford recalling 1.9 million vehicles in US due to safety issue

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published January 24,2024
Subscribe
FORD RECALLING 1.9 MILLION VEHICLES IN US DUE TO SAFETY ISSUE

Ford is recalling almost 1.9 million vehicles in the US due to a safety issue, according to a letter released by a US regulator.

The recall covers Ford Explorer SUVs between model years 2011 - 2019, which may have loose clips that could detach and cause the windshield panels to fly off while vehicles are traveling at high speeds.

"The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach," the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter sent to the American automaker. "A detached trim piece can fall off the vehicle, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash."

Ford dealers will inspect and replace the A-pillar trim as necessary, free of charge, it said.