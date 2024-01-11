German rail operator opens biggest high-speed train maintenance plant

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn put its largest and most modern high-speed Intercity Express (ICE) maintenance plant into operation on Thursday.



The transport company opened the almost 450-metre long plant, where the ICE 4 fleet will be maintained. The construction of the double-track hall took 20 months.



The inauguration, in Cottbus in eastern Germany, was attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the area's state Premier Dietmar Woidke and Deutsche Bahn chief executive Richard Lutz.



Scholz said the plant sets standards for major projects throughout the country and he spoke of the new "German speed."



After numerous delays in major infrastructure projects, including nearly a decade's delay before Berlin's new airport opened, Germany has developed somewhat of a reputation for not being the most efficient when it comes to meeting infrastructure project deadlines.



Woidke said that sustainable jobs in the region undergoing structural change strengthened confidence in political promises. The railway plant is one of the most important projects to support the Lusatia coal region. It is being financed by the federal government's Structural Reinforcement Act.



When it goes into operation, the plant will provide 450 jobs. By 2026, a total of 1,200 are to be created. Deutsche Bahn said it has also strengthened vocational training and significantly increased the number of apprenticeships. This means that jobs at the plant can be filled by the company's own trainees.



