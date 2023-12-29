TÜRKIYES FOREIGN TRADE GAP NARROWS IN NOVEMBER

 Contact Us
Türkiye's foreign trade gap narrows in November

Published December 29,2023
Türkiye's foreign trade deficit narrowed 32.6% year-on-year in November, the country's statistical authority said on Friday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said the deficit was at $5.9 billion in November, down from $8.8 billion in the same month last year.

The country's exports rose 5.2% to $22.99 billion in the month while imports dropped 5.7% to $28.9 billion on a yearly basis.

In the first 11 months of the year, exports totaled $232.8 billion, up 0.7%, while imports amounted to $332.7 billion, climbing 0.5%.

The country's foreign trade gap rose 0.1% year-on-year in the January-November period to $99.9 billion.