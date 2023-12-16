Russia targets Ukraine, including Kiev, with 31 drones

A total of 31 drones were launched at Ukrainian territory from Russia overnight, with 30 of them intercepted, the Ukrainian air force reported on Saturday.



Kiev was among the cities targeted. The regional military commander, Serhiy Popko, said no injuries had been reported from falling drone fragments.



Russia has stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukraine over recent days, launching drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Last winter, the attacks targeted energy infrastructure in particular.



The drones, which are fitted with explosives, are mostly of Iranian make and are launched in swarms, flying along erratic paths before diving onto their targets.



Missile defence systems supplied to Ukraine by Western allies have been successful in downing many of the drones.



