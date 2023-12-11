TPAO: Gabar oil fields now producing 30,000 barrels per day

Şırnak Gabar Mountain region has reached a daily production of 30,000 barrels of oil in a total of 23 wells opened in the Şehit Esma Çevik and Şehit Aybüke Yalçın fields.

The post mentioned, "In the Şehit Esma Çevik and Şehit Aybüke Yalçın fields in the Şırnak Gabar Mountain region, we have reached a daily production of 30,000 barrels of oil in a total of 23 wells opened. Our goal by the end of 2023 is a daily production of 35,000 barrels of oil, and by the end of 2024, our goal is a daily production of 100,000 barrels of oil. This success is a reflection of the firm steps we have taken towards our country's energy independence. We share it with pride."



























