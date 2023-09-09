African Union takes seat at G-20 summit in India

The African Union (AU) on Saturday formally took seat as a member of G-20 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, the current chair of the AU, joined other leaders who have gathered in India's capital New Delhi for the 18th G-20 summit to discuss food security, climate crisis and debt.

The G-20 India said the move was meant for a "more inclusive and more vocal" Global South and described it as a "key outcome" of the session that began on Saturday under the theme, One Earth, One Family, One Future.

The African Union is a continental body of 55 member states.

The G-20 currently comprises 19 countries and the EU, with the members representing around 85% of global GDP, and more than 75% of global trade.













