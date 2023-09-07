Finance chief Şimşek: Initial reactions to MTP has been positive

Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek held a press conference in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the Medium-Term Program (MTP). Şimşek said that the initial reactions to the MTP had been positive and that the government was committed to keeping investors well-informed and engaged.

Şimşek also emphasized the full support of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the fiscal policy outlined in the MTP. He said that the MTP is designed to set Türkiye on a path toward a positive economic cycle and that the government is in the midst of a transitional period to achieve that goal.

Şimşek also mentioned that wage adjustments would now be tied to the target inflation rate. He said that this is necessary to rebalance domestic demand and to slow down domestic consumption while providing robust support for investments and exports.

Şimşek concluded by saying that the government is committed to dialogue with investors and that it will be meeting with investors from Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries in the coming months.





