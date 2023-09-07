1 killed, 3 injured as PKK/YPG terrorists attack village in northern Syria

One civilian was killed and three others were injured in an attack by the PKK/YPG terrorist group in northern Syria, local sources said on Thursday.

The terrorists carried out an attack on the Qabasin town of the al-Bab district in the Al-Uraymah region, which they occupied in Manbij district, with heavy weapons, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to security reasons.

According to initial reports, one civilian was killed and three others were injured in the attack, they added.

Earlier in the day, the PKK /YPG terrorists targeted a mosque and the homes of some civilians with rockets in Ulashli village of the northern Syrian district of al-Bab, forcing 200 families to migrate to the district center.

The region was cleared of Daesh/ISIS terrorists in February 2017 during Türkiye's Euphrates Shield Operation.

The PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempt to enter the operation zone frequently, target civilian houses.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.