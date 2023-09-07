Turkish security forces 'neutralized' over 1,180 terrorists so far this year

Türkiye has "neutralized" more than 1,180 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"39 terrorists were neutralized last week," a National Defense Ministry official told reporters in the capital Ankara.

The total number of terrorists "neutralized" so far this year reached 1,185, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In Syria, the official said, all necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in the areas of Türkiye's cross-border anti-terror operations, and terrorist attacks are responded to in kind.

Since January, 165 harassment incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 864 terrorists have been "neutralized" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to additional effective measures, 6,423 people, including 451 terrorists, who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders, have been caught since Jan. 1. Around 150,584 people were prevented before they crossed the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

CLASHES BETWEEN ARAB TRIBES, PKK/YPG TERROR GROUP IN EASTERN SYRIA

On recent clashes between Arab tribes and the PKK/YPG terror group in eastern Syria, a Turkish National Defense Ministry source said Türkiye's activities continue to ensure stability in Syria, safe return of Syrian refugees in Türkiye to their country, and normalization process with Syria.

"From the very beginning, we have been expressing how wrong it is to give aid and support to another terrorist organization, PKK/YPG, on the pretext of fighting Daesh. This is a clear indication of how right we were," said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The PKK/YPG and its extensions pose a threat not only to Türkiye, but also to the people of the region and to humanity, the source added.

"The recent events consist of the people of the region coming together to protect their rights and lands against the order that is being tried to be established there by the bloody PKK/YPG terrorist organization. We closely follow these developments.

"Our expectation from friendly and allied countries is to end aid and support to the PKK/YPG terrorist group and to give sincere support to our fight against terrorism," the source stressed.

Arab tribes continue fighting PKK/YPG terror group for 12th day in eastern Syria province of Deir ez-Zor on Thursday. Operations launched by Arab tribes against the terror group in Deir ez-Zor that started Aug. 27 have been expanded with the participation of more Arab tribes.

A total of 33 villages have been liberated from PKK/YPG terror group's occupation since Aug. 27 in the rural areas of the Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces and the Manbij district of Aleppo.

The population of Deir ez-Zor, which the terror group occupied under the pretext of fighting Daesh/ISIS with the support of the US military, are Arabs.