Britain will discuss ways around Russia' Black Sea blockade at G20 summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss progress towards circumventing Russia's Black Sea grain blockade with G20 leaders at a summit this weekend, his spokesman said on Thursday after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"They... discussed the impact of Putin's continued Black Sea Grain blockade," the spokesman told reporters in a readout of a call between Sunak and Zelenskiy.
"The Prime Minister committed to galvanise progress with G20 countries on circumventing Russia's blockade, and ensuring vulnerable countries can access vital grain shipments."