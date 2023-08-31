Türkiye implements stricter rules on anonymous real estate and vehicle advertisements

The practice of posting real estate and second-hand motor vehicle advertisements anonymously has been banned in Turkey.

This decision, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was published in the official newspaper. The Ministry of Trade also issued a statement on the matter.

It was stated that false price inflation on advertisement platforms causes citizens to suffer. In order to eliminate increasing cases of victimization, amendments were made to the Regulation on Real Estate Trade and the Regulation on the Trade of Second-Hand Motor Vehicles.

Individuals who want to post advertisements for second-hand motor vehicles or real estate on advertisement platforms will no longer be able to do so using fake accounts.

Administrative fines ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 Turkish liras will be applied

Real estate agents and car dealerships can place ads for vehicles or properties for sale after verifying their authorization through their official licenses.

Posting advertisements for properties or vehicles that do not belong to the advertiser or to their first and second-degree relatives, and for which they are not authorized by the owner, is now prohibited. The person posting the ad will now be required to verify their authorization by the owner before publishing the ad.

Those who violate the regulations will face administrative fines. Administrative fines ranging from 10,000 Turkish liras to 100,000 Turkish liras will be applied for each violation.

The amendments made in the regulation will become effective after a period of 2 months.