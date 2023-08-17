G20 host India confirms Ukraine is not invited

India has not invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Group of 20 (G20) summit of major economies.



Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told selected foreign journalists the news on Thursday, Russian state news agency TASS and the Spanish agency EFE reported.



The summit is due to take place on September 9 and 10 in India's capital New Delhi - under the motto "One Earth, One Family, One Future." The G20 includes Russia - which invaded Ukraine in February last year and is still at war - the United States, the European Union and China among its number.



At last year's G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, Ukraine was top of the agenda. Zelensky made an appearance via video-call and presented his 10-point peace plan there for the first time.



The reports said Jaishankar remarked that India had not invited Ukraine - which is not a member - because the G20 was about growth and development, not global security issues. That is a matter for the UN Security Council, he was quoted as saying.



The summit, however, is expected to address issues such as energy security, fertilizers and food supply, which are all linked to the Ukraine war.



Ukraine still hopes to be invited in some capacity.



Host India, which has a neutral stance on the Ukraine war, has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates besides G20 representatives.





