Çanakkale tomatoes granted geographical indication status

The Çanakkale Tomato, grown in an area of approximately 100 thousand hectares, extending from Kumkale village in the center, also known as the Batak Plain, to the districts of Ezine, Bayramiç, and Ayvacık, has been granted a geographical indication registration by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office.

Abdullah Deniz, the President of Çanakkale Commodity Exchange, stated in a written statement that the geographical indication would enhance the production, marketing, and export opportunities for the tomatoes grown in Çanakkale.

Emphasizing the importance of "Geographical Indication Registration" for the vibrancy of Çanakkale's commercial life, Deniz said, "Since the day we took office, we have been taking strong steps towards the growth of our province's agriculture-based industry and, at the same time, striving to produce projects for the development of our province's commercial life. In this regard, we attach importance to brand registrations for making Çanakkale's gastronomy more recognizable and preferred. As the Exchange, we have supported the registration of our province's products with geographical indications in previous years. This year, we have obtained the geographical indication registration for Türkiye's famous tomato, named 'Çanakkale Tomato'."

Deniz highlighted that approximately 100 thousand hectares of tomatoes are grown in Çanakkale, with an annual production of 650 thousand tons of tomatoes, constituting 5% of Türkiye's total tomato production. He expressed his gratitude to Çanakkale Commodity Exchange Board of Directors, Prof. Dr. Kenan Kaynaş, Assoc. Prof. Mehmet Ali Gündoğdu, and Assoc. Prof. Seçkin Kaya from ÇOMÜ Faculty of Agriculture, Çanakkale Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry, agricultural chamber presidents, esteemed members of parliament, and Governor İlhami Aktaş for their support during the geographical indication registration process for Çanakkale tomatoes, which are highly sought after for their unique taste, color, and aroma in the market.