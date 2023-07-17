Swedish clothing giant H&M announces Brazil plans

Swedish fashion retailer H&M, a multinational clothing and footwear company, is planning to enter the Brazilian market with physical stores and its online business in 2025.



The launch will be initially in major cities of southeast Brazil, the firm said.



To support this initiative, H&M is partnering with the Dorben Group, which can provide local expertise.



The group opened its first store in Latin America in 2012, and it currently has a presence in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica.



