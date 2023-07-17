Turkish President Erdoğan in Saudi Arabia for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen regional ties.

On the first leg of his trip, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and other officials welcomed Erdoğan at the airport in the port city of Jeddah.

The president is accompanied by his Cabinet members and other Turkish officials.

Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will hold one-on-one talks, which will be followed by meetings between delegations.

Later in the day, Erdoğan will also attend an official dinner to be held in his honor.

Bilateral relations and regional and international issues will be on the agenda.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, respectively.

During his visit to three Gulf countries, Erdoğan previously said that he wants to boost ties with them and finalize investment deals.

Addressing a news conference in Istanbul before he embarked on his Gulf tour, Erdoğan said the diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia were established in 1929.

"We want to extend the solid foundations of our relations to an even wider area of cooperation," he added.

Being one of the most important countries in the region, Saudi Arabia has a special place in areas such as trade, investments and contracting services, the Turkish president said.

"The value of the projects undertaken by our contractors in Saudi Arabia in the past 20 years is approximately $25 billion. We would like Turkish companies to play a greater role in Saudi Arabia's large-scale projects," he added.

























