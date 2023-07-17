EU CONDEMNS RUSSIAS DECISION TO SUSPEND GRAIN DEAL DESPITE TÜRKIYES EFFORTS

The European Union condemned Russia's decision to pull back from the Black Sea grain deal despite Türkiye's effort to mediate.

"I strongly condemn Russia's cynical move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite UN & Türkiye's efforts," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Monday.

"EU is working to ensure food security for the world's vulnerable. #EUSolidarityLanes will continue bringing agrifood products out of Ukraine & to global markets," she added.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he regretted Russia's decision.

"This is something very serious that will create a lot of trouble to many people around the world," he said at the doorstep of the EU-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit in Brussels on Monday.

"We, from our side, will do everything we can through our solidarity lanes, in order to make available the Ukrainian grain for the people who eat from it," Borrell added.

"And I have to blame Russia for this decision. Completely unjustified. Weaponizing the hunger of the people," the EU representative said.

Earlier on Monday, the Kremlin announced that it has suspended the deal saying that the Russian part of the agreement was not implemented.

The agreement, initially signed in July of last year in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, was aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports. These exports had been halted as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war which began in February 2022.

On May 18, the deal was extended for an additional 60 days, ensuring the continuation of grain exports under the agreement and averting a food crisis in the world.