RUSSIAS IRRESPONSIBLE WITHDRAWAL FROM GRAIN DEAL PUTS GLOBAL FOOD SECURITY AT RISK: UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba speaks to the press before arriving at a U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 17, 2023. (REUTERS)

The Ukrainian foreign minister accused Russia of "putting the global food security at risk" after Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export tens of millions of tons of grains over the past year.

"It is an irresponsible move," Dmytro Kuleba told reporters at the UN headquarters ahead of a Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"Russia is also doing it while increasing its own exports to global markets," Kuleba said.

Accusing Russia of putting many nations in Asia and Africa at risk of increasing food prices and hunger, he said: "This must stop now. We all have a headache. We have to solve another created by Russia."

He said that Russia does not guarantee the safety of any ship that may try to carry Ukrainian cereals from Ukrainian ports to the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul or the other way around after Moscow pulled out of the deal.

"We will conduct consultations with the International Maritime Organization," he said.

Asked if the deal was dead and there could be more negotiation as suggested by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he replied: "If Türkiye wants to have another round of conversation with Russia, about the commitment of Russia to the deal it signed with Türkiye, we are fine with that."

Russia refused to renew the grain deal beyond July 17, with the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "Unfortunately, the part relating to Russia in this Black Sea agreement has not been implemented so far."

Russia was seeking the removal of obstacles to its fertilizer exports in order to agree to another extension of the grain deal including the inclusion of its state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank in the SWIFT international payment system.

A year ago, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began that February.

The deal has been renewed several times since then, and it was extended for another two months on May 18.

The deal ensured the safe passage of over 32 million metric tons of food commodities from Ukrainian ports, according to the UN.