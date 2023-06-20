 Contact Us
Video footage reveals rats scurrying amidst boxes in Amazon warehouse in France, raising concerns about hygiene

In footage aired by the French channel BFMTV, rats were seen running around and dead mouse pups were found among food materials in an Amazon warehouse in the Saran district. The images also showed notable areas of contamination in the warehouse.

Published June 20,2023
In footage released by French channel BFMTV, rats can be seen running around between boxes in a warehouse in the Saran district where Amazon's products, including food items, are stored.

The images show dead mouse pups among the boxes containing food materials, and noticeable contamination in certain areas.

This ongoing problem, which has not been resolved for months despite warnings, raises concerns about the health and safety of both employees and customers.

A staff member from the company working at the warehouse expressed fear of contracting diseases and stated that the authorities have not shown much concern about the situation.

Jean-Sylvere Guillon, a union representative for the employees, commented that the measures taken to address the mice infestation in the warehouse are insufficient, emphasizing the need for more effective solutions.

Amazon, on the other hand, claimed that their pest control team has worked at the warehouse multiple times and ensured that no packages in contact with mice were sent to customers.