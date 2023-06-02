Russia claims it successfully hit Ukrainian air defenses

Russia claimed on Friday that it had successfully launched strikes against Ukraine's air defenses, which were protecting critical military infrastructure targets.

At a press briefing in Moscow, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the mass strike was carried out on Thursday night using high-precision weapons.

"All assigned objects are hit," Konashenkov said.

Ukraine, for its part, launched a series of attacks in response, including on Russia-controlled areas in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the Russian state-run news agency, Ukraine's armed forces struck the port of Berdyansk with long-range StormShadow missiles provided by the UK, leaving at least nine people injured.

















