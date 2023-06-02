 Contact Us
News Economy Russia claims it successfully hit Ukrainian air defenses

AFP ECONOMY
Published June 02,2023
Russia claimed on Friday that it had successfully launched strikes against Ukraine's air defenses, which were protecting critical military infrastructure targets.

At a press briefing in Moscow, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the mass strike was carried out on Thursday night using high-precision weapons.

"All assigned objects are hit," Konashenkov said.

Ukraine, for its part, launched a series of attacks in response, including on Russia-controlled areas in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the Russian state-run news agency, Ukraine's armed forces struck the port of Berdyansk with long-range StormShadow missiles provided by the UK, leaving at least nine people injured.