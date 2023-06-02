Nadal undergoes arthroscopy to check hip injury

Rafael Nadal underwent an arthroscopy on Friday to assess the hip injury which has kept him out of competition since the Australian Open in January with the result to be known on Saturday, the day of his 37th birthday.

Nadal said last month that the injury has not healed as well as he had hoped and therefore he was taking more time out of the sport.

The Spaniard missed the ongoing French Open, which he has won 14 times, and will also sit out Wimbledon next month.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner has also said that 2024 will likely be his last year on tour.













