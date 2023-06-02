 Contact Us

Italy celebrates Republic Day

Italy celebrated Republic Day on Friday, marking the 77th anniversary of the referendum held on June 2, 1946, in which Italians chose to become a republic, abandoning monarchy.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 02.06.2023 19:06
