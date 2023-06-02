Italy celebrates Republic Day

Italy celebrated Republic Day on Friday, marking the 77th anniversary of the referendum held on June 2, 1946, in which Italians chose to become a republic, abandoning monarchy. The official celebration took place in Rome and was attended by senior civilian and military officials, including President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with numerous ministers, mayors, and thousands of Italian citizens, according to the state-run news agency ANSA. During the celebration, thousands of soldiers from different regiments and branches of the Italian Armed Forces participated in a parade, ANSA reported. In his message to Defense Chief of Staff Cavo Dragone for Republic Day, Mattarella emphasized the role of the Constitution. Meloni, for her part, highlighted that the day holds a deeper meaning beyond mere celebration. 'It is the symbol of the fact that we understand that, regardless of whether there are difficulties or things go well, we only come through together,' she said.