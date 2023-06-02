ARMENIAN PRIME MINISTER TO ATTEND TURKISH PRESIDENTS SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reviews a military honour guard as he arrives to join newly elected legislators at the Grand National Assembly, in Ankara, Türkiye, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo)

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday, an announcement by Yerevan said.

"Armenia has received an offer to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President (Recep) Tayyip Erdoğan. On June 3, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Ankara to attend the inauguration," said a statement on Friday by the country's cabinet of ministers press service.

Erdoğan won Sunday's presidential runoff election with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu received 47.82%, according to final results released by the country's Supreme Election Council.