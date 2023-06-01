Canada imposes sanctions on 'Russian collaborators' in Moldova

Canada announced new sanctions against seven individuals and one entity in Moldova as part of the Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations, according to a statement released by the Canadian government on Thursday.

The measures were created in response to Russia's war on Ukraine, which the statement said "is a grave breach of international peace and security".

"Today's announcement marks the first time Canada is sanctioning Russian collaborators in Moldova under the new regulations, following a commitment made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the visit of Moldovan President Maia Sandu to Canada in May 2023."

"These targeted sanctions will serve to undermine Russia's ability to continue its unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine through Moldova, counter Russian destabilization efforts in the region and support the democratically elected Government of Moldova," the statement said.

The sanctions target various individuals including Moldovan oligarchs, business people and politicians who are connected to Russia, according to the statement.

They also target the Shor Party, a political party connected with Ilan Mironovich Shor, who is among the individuals being sanctioned. The party has worked to destabilize Moldova's democratically-elected government in favor of Russia.

The new sanctions are expected to disrupt Russia's efforts to restrain Moldova's government from exercising full sovereignty over its territory, as Russia threatens to leverage its presence on Moldovan territory to draw the country into the war on Ukraine.

Canada reaffirms its commitment to support Ukraine's efforts to take back their territory and end the Kremlin's war of choice, the statement said.















