China demands immediate halt to US arms sales to Taiwan

China demanded on Thursday that the US immediately halt arms sales to Taiwan as well as its military contact with the island nation.

"We strongly urge the US side to fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question as well as the complexity and severity of the current situation across the Taiwan Strait," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference in Beijing.

His remarks come ahead of a visit to Taiwan by a group of US defense companies scheduled for next week to discuss bilateral defense cooperation issues such as joint production of drones and ammunition.

Tan described the Taiwan issue as a "purely China's internal affair and brooks no foreign interference."

Representatives from 25 US defense contractors will arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday to attend an industry forum and meet with local officials, Singaporean multinational Channel NewsAsia (CAN) reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed military source.

"These American military-industrial complexes have always been zealous to peddle munitions, trigger conflicts, and chaos, and reap staggering profits around the world," Tan was quoted as saying by China Military Online.

He described Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party's actions as "rather contemptible, like putting the cat near the goldfish bowl, which will only bring untold disaster to Taiwan compatriots."

Reiterating that "no one or any force can shake Chinese people's staunch determination and firm will defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he urged the US side to adhere to the one-China principle.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.

He also called upon Washington to adhere to the provisions of the three China-US joint communique, prudently handle Taiwan-related issues, refrain from interfering in the Taiwan question, and end arms sales to the Taiwan region as well as its military contact with the island.

"The Chinese PLA troops will pay close attention to the situation across the Taiwan Strait as always, stay on high alert all the time," he said, warning that they will take necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely counter any form of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities as well as external interference, and firmly safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.















