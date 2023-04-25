Electric cars' share of new sales more than doubled in Türkiye

Electric cars' share of new registrations in Türkiye more than doubled from 1.1% in January-March 2022 to 2.4% in the same period this year.

During the first quarter of 2023, 4,870 electric cars were registered in Türkiye, the country's statistical authority TurkStat said on Tuesday.

In the three-month period, 460,910 road motor vehicles were registered in the country, including 204,666 cars.

The share of gasoline-powered vehicles among registrations in the first quarter was at 66.6%, down from 70.5% in the same period last year.

Diesel-powered vehicles' share was up to 20.5% from 16.5% over the same period, while hybrid cars' share dropped to 8.5% from 9.5%.

The share of LPG-powered vehicles also dropped to 2% from 2.4%.

In Türkiye, as of the end of March, the number of road motor vehicles reached 26.94 million; cars' share was at 53.7%, small trucks 16.1%, motorcycles 15.9%, tractors 7.9%, trucks 3.5%, minibuses 1.8%, buses 0.8% and special purpose vehicles 0.3%.

The country's first indigenous electric car brand Togg, which began to sell its first model T10X in the domestic market, is set to deliver 20,000 units of electric cars within this year.

Over the last year, electric car registrations in the country totaled 8,312 units.