Two Tu-160 strategic missile carrier bombers completed a planned, more than 14-hour flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the flight, the crews of long-range aviation aircraft carried out night and day refuelling in the air," the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. "Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Northern Fleet."