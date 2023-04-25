BRAZILS LULA CONDEMNS RUSSIAS INVASION OF UKRAINE IN PORTUGAL SPEECH

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pressed for peace talks as he tries to make amends with Western countries that criticized him for remarks suggesting Kyiv shared the blame for the war.

"Brazil understands the apprehension caused by the return of war to Europe and we condemn the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity," Lula said in a speech to the Portuguese parliament.

He added it was time for countries to "talk about peace," calling for dialogue and diplomacy as "the war cannot go on indefinitely".