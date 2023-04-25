Ukraine demands new sanctions and better controls against Russia

Ukraine is calling for new and tougher sanctions targeting the energy and precious metals sector of Russia, as Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour just passed the 14-month line.



In a paper called Action Plan 2.0 released on Tuesday, Ukraine said the maximum price for the purchase of Russian Urals brand oil should be reduced from €56 ($60) to about €41 per barrel. Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, presented the plan.



The Ukrainian government also wants Western countries to impose import taxes on Russian oil and natural gas. The revenues would then be used to finance the Ukrainian reconstruction after the war.



The demands also include an embargo on the import of Russian metals and diamonds and stronger controls of gold imports through other countries.

