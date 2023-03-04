Five hospitalized after the accident of a bus with 25 minors and two adults from the Albacete Basketball School

Five people have been hospitalized in Spain after a bus in which the cadet and children's teams of the Albacete Basketball School were traveling overturned.

In total, there were 25 minors and two adults. The Castilla - La Mancha emergency care service received the notice at 3:54 p.m. this Saturday.

To the place, in the municipality of La Gineta (Albacete), members of the Civil Guard, firefighters from La Roda, road maintenance, three UVIs and two ambulances were transferred.

After half past six in the afternoon, the Castilla - La Mancha Emergency Service reported on Twitter the status of travelers.

"All the injured have been treated, of which 20 people have not needed transfer. Those transferred to the Albacete Hospital are 3 13-year-old boys, a 45-year-old man, and another 46, the latter had to be released by the firefighters," ensured the information shared on the social network.