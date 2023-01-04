FRANCES ANNUAL INFLATION UNEXPECTEDLY DROPS IN DECEMBER

 Contact Us
France's annual inflation unexpectedly drops in December

Published January 04,2023
France's annual consumer inflation unexpectedly eased to 5.9% in December, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday.

The figure fell from a historic high of 6.2% in November and was lower than the market forecast of a 6.4% year-on-year rise.

The decline was led by a slowdown in energy prices and, to a lesser extent, service prices, French statistical office Insee said.

Energy prices were up 15.1% from a year ago in December, following an 18.4% surge in November.

On a monthly basis, France's consumer prices dropped 0.1% in December, after a 0.3% spike in November, thanks to lower petroleum product prices.