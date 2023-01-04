FRANCES ANNUAL INFLATION UNEXPECTEDLY DROPS IN DECEMBER

An aerial view shows the Eiffel tower, the Seine River and the Paris skyline, France, July 14, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

France's annual consumer inflation unexpectedly eased to 5.9% in December, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday.

The figure fell from a historic high of 6.2% in November and was lower than the market forecast of a 6.4% year-on-year rise.

The decline was led by a slowdown in energy prices and, to a lesser extent, service prices, French statistical office Insee said.

Energy prices were up 15.1% from a year ago in December, following an 18.4% surge in November.

On a monthly basis, France's consumer prices dropped 0.1% in December, after a 0.3% spike in November, thanks to lower petroleum product prices.