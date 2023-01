People shop at an open market in Istanbul, Türkiye, December 5, 2022. (REUTERS)

Annual inflation in Türkiye was at 64.27% in December, down from 84.39% in November, official figures showed on Tuesday.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), last month's figure was the lowest since April, when it was 69.97%.

Monthly inflation was at 1.18% in December, down from 2.88% in November.

The greatest annual price increase was in housing with 79.83%, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages with 77.87% and home furniture with 73.02%.