Turkish official 'hopeful' for extension of Istanbul grain deal

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Tuesday said he is "hopeful" that the Istanbul grain deal will be extended.

"Our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) gave the necessary suggestions to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to extend it for three months, six months, or one year. We got a positive vibe. However, the Russians have not yet given a clear answer," Kalin told Turkish news broadcaster A Haber.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its Nov. 19 deadline to include Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

About the possible extension of the deal, Kalin said: "I am hopeful. I think that our president's offer and request to Putin on this subject will be answered. As everyone is saying right now, the only leader who can get results in this direction is our president because there is no other European or American leader who can talk about these issues with Putin."

Erdogan frequently stresses that Ankara is determined to strengthen the Istanbul grain deal and to transport Russian grain and fertilizer to underdeveloped countries via Türkiye.

Kalin said Putin mentioned about 150 million tons of grain, adding: "They keep some of it for themselves, probably a third of it, but they're going to give the rest to the international market, that's a huge number."

Ankara has been in close contact with both Moscow and Kyiv since the beginning of the war. Erdogan has repeatedly stressed his wish to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together at the negotiating table in Türkiye to end the war.