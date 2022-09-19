Israel to begin production from contested gas field amid Lebanon dispute

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Monday that production at the contested Karish gas field will begin soon amid a maritime border dispute with Lebanon.

"Israel believes it is possible to reach an agreement on the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel in a way that will serve the interests of both country's citizens and strengthen regional stability," Lapid said in statements.

"The production of gas from the Karish rig is not related to the negotiations, and the rig will start producing gas as soon as is possible," he added.

Early Monday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said border demarcation talks with Israel over Lebanon's southern borders are in "their final stages."

Last week, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said, citing an Israeli official, that Tel Aviv has "especially cautious optimism" that a deal can be reached with Lebanon on their disputed maritime border.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.

The area is rich in natural gas and oil. Starting in 2020, five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held on the issue under UN sponsorship and US mediation, with the latest round held in May 2021.