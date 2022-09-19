UN chief Guterres calls on Taliban to allow girls to go to school

NewsWorldUN chief Guterres calls on Taliban to allow girls to go to school
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has demanded the Taliban grant girls free access to education as the world marks the anniversary of the closure of girls' schools in Afghanistan following last year's Taliban takeover.
"From this platform, I appeal to the authorities in Afghanistan: Lift all restrictions on girls' access to secondary education immediately," Guterres said Monday at the start of a United Nations education summit in New York.
Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have prevented girls beyond grade six from getting an education, prompting a national debate and disappointing millions of girls.
The ban increases the risk of marginalization, violence, exploitation and abuse against girls, a recent UN statement said.
Enabling girls to return to school can lift Afghanistan up and give hope to its people, the UN said, while also expressing concern that the continuation of such measures deepens the existing crisis in the country.
The Taliban said that girls in secondary schools would be allowed to attend classes again from grade 7 onwards, subject to certain conditions, including that girls would have to wear the Islamic hijab and be taught in separate buildings by female teachers.
With the Taliban's return to power, deadly attacks by Daesh [ISIS], coupled with poverty, unemployment, migration, and even natural disasters have weighed on the war-torn country. No country has recognized the group's de facto government.