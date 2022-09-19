News World UN chief Guterres calls on Taliban to allow girls to go to school

"From this platform, I appeal to the authorities in Afghanistan: Lift all restrictions on girls’ access to secondary education immediately," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Monday at the start of a United Nations education summit in New York.

