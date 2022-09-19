Hull City boss Acun Ilicali involved in car accident in Istanbul

The English football club Hull City confirmed on Monday that its Turkish chair Acun Ilicali had a road accident in Istanbul.

"Acun sustained a fractured arm in the accident and will undergo surgery on Tuesday morning," Hull City said in a statement.

The club wished Ilicali the best for his surgery and a quick recovery.

Ilicali, the founder of the Türkiye-based Acun Medya media company, completed the purchase of Hull City, an English Football League Championship side, in January.

The Acun Medya Group was founded in 2004 and has become a major international production company and broadcasting group.

Besides producing daytime and primetime content in Europe, South America, and North America, the company operates two national mainstream TV channels in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Hull City are currently in the 20th spot with 11 points after 10 matches on the Championship standings.