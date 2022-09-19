Erdoğan receives U.S. senator Lindsey Graham at Turkish House in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received US Senator Lindsey Graham in New York.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, near the United Nations headquarters. No further information was released about the meeting.

Graham previously said that he supports the Joe Biden administration's decision to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

Ankara requested the F-16s and modernization kits last October. The $6 billion deal would include the sale of 40 F-16 jets and modernization kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force has in its inventory. However, in July, the US House of Representatives approved legislation creating a new hurdle for the sale.

Erdoğan will address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. The session will be held under the theme of "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges."

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Erdogan will hold talks with heads of state and government.

The president will also receive representatives of American Jewish organizations, and attend an event organized by the Türkiye-US Business Council.

Erdoğan is also expected to attend a reception by US President Joe Biden in honor of the heads of delegations.