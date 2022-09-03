News Economy Lufthansa flights operating according to plan following strike

Signs of German air carrier Lufthansa placed at their closed counters as Lufthansa pilots start a strike over a wage dispute, at the airport in Frankfurt), Germany, September 2, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Lufthansa flights are operating as scheduled on Saturday, according to a spokesperson in Germany, a day after a strike brought the network largely to a halt.



Flight operations were expected to run as normal though individual delays were possible, the spokesperson said.



The all-day pilot strike brought most flight operations to a halt on Friday, resulting in stranded passengers, packed customer service counters and legal squabbles. Some 130,000 passengers were affected by the cancellation of more than 800 flights.



However, later on Friday, Lufthansa said there would probably be no further flight cancellations on Saturday.



The first flights departed from Frankfurt and Munich airports early on Saturday morning.



The industrial action came ahead of the last weekend of the summer school holidays in some German states including Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland.



































