GERMANYS NATURAL GAS STORAGE LEVELS AT NEARLY 70% OF CAPACITY

Despite Russian gas imports running at a fraction of their usual volume, German gas storage levels are filling up in preparation for the winter months.



Klaus Müller, who heads the Federal Network Agency energy regulator, said on Tuesday that gas stores are at 69%, and rising by 0.4 percentage points each day.



The government has ordered for storage to be filled to at least 75% of capacity by September 1, at least 85% by October 1, and at least 95% by November 1.



Three quarters of gas storage units in Germany are already more than 80% full, with some already over 85%, according to Müller.



However, a few problematic storage units, which had been controlled by Russia previously, were still substantially emptier, he said.



