Missiles strike Ukrainian border area near Poland

Two explosions occurred near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland on Tuesday evening.



A Russian missile hit a Ukrainian military facility in the Chervonohrad district, the administration of the Lviv region announced.



There was still no information on the damage caused, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram.



The Ukrainian Air Force High Command reported that the Russian army fired eight missiles at Ukraine from long-range bombers over the Caspian Sea on Tuesday evening.



Seven of them were intercepted, it said, adding that an air defence position had been hit in the Lviv region.



Explosions were also reported in the evening from the city of Mykolayiv in southern Ukraine.



In mid-March, Russia had hit the Yavoriv military training base, about 20 kilometres from the border with Poland. At least 35 soldiers were reported killed.



