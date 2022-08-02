Moscow accuses United States of being 'directly’ involved in Russia-Ukraine war

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday accused the US of being "directly" involved in the Russia-Ukraine war .

In a statement, Igor Konashenkov , a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said Maj. Gen. Vadym Skibitsky, a top Ukrainian intelligence official, had admitted that the UK and the United States helped Kyiv with "minute-to-minute, real-time information of all kinds."

"All this undeniably proves that Washington, contrary to White House and Pentagon claims, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine," the statement said.

"It is the (Joe) Biden administration that is directly responsible for all Kyiv-approved rocket attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in populated areas of Donbas and other regions, which have resulted in mass deaths of civilians," it added.

Konashenkov underlined that the Russian military "has marked it and will keep in mind this official confession."

He also alleged that the U.S. was approving targets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) used by Ukrainian forces.

In an interview with the Telegraph on Monday, Skibitsky spoke about how HIMARS rocket systems have targeted Russian fuel and ammunition depots and battlefield headquarters in eastern Ukraine, and said: "In this case in particular, we use real-time information."

However, Skibitsky emphasized that US officials are not providing direct targeting information, which would potentially undermine their case for not being direct participants in the war.