China announces 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit

In response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China on Tuesday announced that it will launch a "series of targeted military operations."

"People's Liberation Army (PLA) will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter (Nancy) Pelosi's visit to Taiwan island, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," China's Defense Ministry said.

The announcement came shortly after Pelosi landed in Taiwan, the first for a US House speaker in 25 years.

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway province." However, Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command also announced that it will hold joint military operations around Taiwan, with joint naval and air drills in the north, southwest, southeast of the island, long-range artillery shooting in the Taiwan Strait, and conventional missile test firing in maritime areas east the of island, starting from Tuesday night, Chinese daily Global Times reported.

Besides, the Chinese military will also carry out military exercises and training activities including four-day live fire drills in six regions surrounding the Taiwan, starting from Thursday, the daily said.